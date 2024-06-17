UEFA president names Barcelona wonderkid as the ‘best young player in the world’

Following a spectacular European Championships debut against Croatia, Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal has been named as the ‘best young player in the world’ by none other than UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Yamal made his Euro debut this past weekend when Spain faced Croatia in their Group B opener.

The 16-year-old Barcelona gem put on a stunning display on the night in Berlin, capped off with a fine assist for Dani Carvajal’s goal.

Ceferin in awe of Yamal

Speaking to the media (h/t Mundo Deportivo), Ceferin spoke very highly of Lamine Yamal, claiming that the Barcelona teenage prodigy is the best young player in the world and has what it takes to be the best footballer across the globe.

Not only that, the UEFA president then went on to state that if he owned a club and had money, he would want the 16-year-old sensation as his first signing.

“If I had a club, he would be the first player I would buy if I had enough money. For me he is the best young player in the world and he could soon be the best player in the world in general,” said Ceferin.

Ceferin waxes lyrical about Lamine Yamal. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The UEFA head also claimed that Spain were one of the favourites to win Euro 2024, saying:

“Spain is a very good team, I have already said that for me they are one of the favourites for the European Championship.”

Historic Euro debut for Yamal

Playing in his first major tournament for Spain, Yamal made history when he took the field against Croatia on Saturday.

In doing so, the Barcelona teenager became the youngest-ever footballer to play in the European Championships. His assist to Carvajal also made him the youngest player to register an assist in the competition’s history.

Yamal and Spain will be in action again this Thursday when they face Italy in Gelsenkirchen in their second Group B encounter.