UEFA president Čeferin names Barcelona starlet as first player he would sign

Comments on the part of UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin are no doubt set to turn heads amongst those of a Barcelona persuasion on Monday.

This comes after the Slovenian opted for a young member of Barca’s squad as the player whom he would choose to start a project with, if given the opportunity.

The identity of the player in question, in truth, should come as little surprise…

As much comes with Čeferin having opted for Blaugrana sensation Lamine Yamal.

Wide-man Lamine is of course fresh off the most remarkable of breakout campaigns in Catalunya’s capital.

After being afforded a call-up to first-team duties by now former manager Xavi, the attacker did not look back for a single second, on his way to a hefty 50 appearances across all competitions.

Not only that, but the starlet notched 17 goal contributions across these outings, enough to earn him a starting berth for Spain at Euro 2024.

All of this, despite Lamine still being just 16 years of age…

Drawn on the player whom he would invest in across all of world football if given the choice at present, the aforementioned Čeferin’s decision to opt for the Barca sensation, in turn, could hardly be argued with:

“If I had a football club and money, I would sign Lamine Yamal first.”

Conor Laird | GSFN