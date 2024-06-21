UEFA has plan to fix turf problems in Frankfurt

England's Bukayo Sako dribbles with the ball on the slippery pitch during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C soccer match between Denmark and England at the Frankfurt Arena. Euro 2024 organizer UEFA hopes that the turf problems in Frankfurt which marred the 1-1 draw between England and Denmark will be resolved quickly. Arne Dedert/dpa

Euro 2024 organizer UEFA hopes that the turf problems in Frankfurt which marred the 1-1 draw between England and Denmark will be resolved quickly.

Germany's final group match against Switzerland takes place there on Sunday. Several players in Thursday's draw had problems with their footing.

"There is a detailed maintenance plan in place to address specific issues and further improve the quality ahead of the upcoming matches at the venue," UEFA told dpa on Friday.

UEFA has been working closely with the stadium operator for some time to ensure optimal playing conditions, it added.

Germany forward Deniz Undav told reporters: "Whether we play on grass or on stone, it doesn't matter, we've got to win."

The hosts have already reached the last 16 but want to top Group A.

The slippery surface was already apparent during Germany's 2-1 friendly victory against the Netherlands in March although home side Eintracht Frankfurt had made few complaints.

The stadium has a canopy to stop some rain.