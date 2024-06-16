UEFA open disciplinary probe against Albania FA after Euro 2024 match

A streaker (C) with an Albanian flag is led off the pitch by stewards during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Italy and Albania at the Dortmund stadium. Bernd Thissen/dpa

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Albanian football federation FSHF in connection with several incidents during the team's Euro 2024 match against Italy.

The ruling body said on Sunday the charges are "throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, invasion of the field of play [and] transmitting a provocative message."

Albanian fans at Saturday's match in Dortmund, which Italy won 2-1, lit a smoke-bomb, one man ran onto the pitch with an Albania flag in the closing stages, and several forbidden Greater Albania flags were also seen.

UEFA said its control, ethics and disciplinary body would decide on the matter "in due course."

Albania fans show a banner with the inscription "From Paris to Berlin" during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Italy and Albania at the Dortmund stadium. Bernd Thissen/dpa