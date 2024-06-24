UEFA: No delay in treatment of Hungary's Varga; operation successful

Hungary's Barnabas Varga is taken from the pitch on a stretcher following a collision during the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Scotland and Hungary at the MHPArena. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/dpa

UEFA has dismissed allegations from Hungary player Dominik Szoboszlai that medical treatment of his injured team-mate Barnabás Varga during the Euro 2024 match against Scotland was delayed.

“The coordination between all the medical staff on site was professional and everything was done in accordance with the applicable medical procedures," the ruling body said in a statement to dpa on Monday.

"There was no delay in the treatment of and assistance to the player."

Varga collided with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn in the 68th minute of the match in Stuttgart.

He left on a stretcher after several minutes of treatment and was taken to hospital where facial fractures and concussion were diagnosed.

A statement by the Hungarian Football Federation said: “Barnabas Varga underwent a successful operation in Klinikum Stuttgart on Monday afternoon.

“According to the...doctors specializing in facial injuries, the surgery was uncomplicated, so the Ferencvaros attacker can leave the hospital on Wednesday.”

Szoboszlai, who with team-mates had helped place Varga into the recovery position, had criticized the medical team for not having hurried onto the pitch sooner, saying that every second counts in such emergencies.

But UEFA said: "The intervention of the team doctor happened within 15 seconds of the incident, followed immediately by the second stadium doctor, to conduct a first assessment of the injury and provide appropriate treatment, as per customary medical procedures.

"The qualified pitchside emergency team were waiting pitchside, according to their protocol, and arrived with the stretcher as soon as their intervention was requested by the medics."

Gunn, who could continue playing, wished Varga a speedy recovery in a post on X on Monday.

“Relieved to see that Barnabas Varga, the Hungarian forward, is in a stable condition and wish him a speedy and full recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch in the very near future,” he said.

Scotland were eliminated after the late 1-0 loss and third-placed Hungary must wait to find out if they have a last-16 berth, with Varga clearly ruled out.