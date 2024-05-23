Uefa Men's Under-17 finals: Austria 3-0 Wales

Austria condemned Wales to a second successive defeat at the Uefa European Under-17 finals in Cyprus, ending Craig Knight's side's hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Mauro Hammerle threaded his left-footed shot through a packed Wales defence from 20 yards, but his over-enthusiastic celebration earned a yellow card.

Hammerle missed a great chance to double his side's lead soon after the break, but from the resulting corner Valentin Zabransky hammered home his volley.

Substitute Adrian Riegel's low diving header as the game drew to a close underlined how comfortable Austria's win was at Larnaca’s Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium. The win put Austria top of Group B before their final group game against Denmark on Sunday, 26 May..

Wales were beaten 2-0 by Denmark in their opener and their group campaign will end against Croatia at Dasaki Achnas Stadium on Sunday (16:00 BST).

Craig Knight's side are appearing in their second successive finals following their appearance in Hungary last year.