Uefa Men's Under-17 finals: Wales 0-2 Denmark

Wales were beaten 2-0 by Denmark in their opening game of the Uefa European Under-17 finals in Cyprus.

Arsenal’s Chidozie Obi gave Denmark the lead in first half stoppage time when he rounded keeper Luis Lines and coolly slotting home.

Oliver Hoijer struck the post for the Danes inside the opening two minutes of the second half.

But Denmark were gifted a second a minute later when a mistake by Lines saw his clearance headed first time by Sofus Johannesen.

Wales face Austria at Larnaca’s Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium on Thursday, 23 May.

They conclude the group stage against Croatia at Dasaki Achnas Stadium on Sunday, 26 May.

Craig Knight's side are appearing in their second successive finals following their appearance in Hungary last year.