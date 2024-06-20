UEFA issue green light to incoming Manchester City signing as Premier League club lodges multi-million transfer assault

Manchester City have been granted the green light from European football’s governing body over the signing of their first new recruit of the ongoing summer market.

That was perhaps the biggest story on a day that marked one week since the the reopening of the summer transfer window, in a deal that could signify a change of dynamic in Pep Guardiola’s forward line.

On the subject of departures, it was yet another day where Sergio Gomez was linked with an Etihad Stadium exit, with the Catalan full-back now being the subject of interest from Italy’s premier division.

As always, we’re here to bring you everything you need to know in order to be kept up to speed with the ever-changing landscape at Manchester City this summer, in our comprehensive daily transfer round-up!

Arrivals

Savio to Manchester City will be permitted as the deal with ESTAC Troyes was agreed before new UEFA multi-club ownership guidance issued on May 14. Furthermore, the deal is between Troyes and City, not Girona. (James Ducker)

Departures

Portsmouth manager, John Mousinho: “I think so (Portsmouth could offer what Manchester City would want from a loan for Alex Robertson). From our point of view we’ve put ourselves in the best possible position we can. There’s nothing more we can do on that.” (The Portsmouth News)

Portsmouth manager, John Mousinho: “For Alex (Robertson) and Man City it will probably be we wait until mid-to-late pre-season to see their intentions, and then go from there. It wouldn’t surprise me massively if Alex is a part of their first-team plans in pre-season.” (The Portsmouth News)

AS Roma have asked for information on Sergio Gómez. Real Sociedad and some other Spanish clubs are also on him. (Matteo Moretto)

Issa Kabore has been ‘courted’ by several clubs across Europe for ‘several weeks’, including Ajax. Everton have tabled an offer of around €13 million to Manchester City, with the aim of ‘quickly’ finalising a deal. (AfricaFoot)

Contract Renewals

N/A

Confirmed Deals

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton (£20M obligation to buy)

Stefan Ortega has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2024/2025 season.