UEFA investigate alleged Serbia fan racist abuse in England game
UEFA are investigating reports of alleged racist abuse by Serbia fans directed towards England players during their Euro 2024 match on Sunday.
UEFA have formally confirmed in a statement that they’re looking into a couple of incidents involving Serbia supporters after their weekend match against England.
“Disciplinary proceedings have been instigated in accordance with Article 55 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) following the UEFA European Championship group stage match between Serbia and England (0-1) played on 16 June 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany,” the statement read.
“Charges against Football Association of Serbia (FSS): Throwing of objects, transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event. The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.
“Furthermore, an UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding alleged discriminatory behaviour.”
The Times report that the complaint was not made by the FA, but the abuse was heard during the first half of the match.
The report adds that UEFA only pursue such cases if there is strong evidence to support the allegation.
The S*n claim UEFA had match observers stationed in the stadium, and one Serbian fans was allegedly seen and heard making ‘monkey noises’.
Security didn’t arrest or remove the fan, and no English players heard the chants, but UEFA are now investigating.
Goal report that if the charges are proven, Serbia face UEFA sanctions, having already been ordered in November to play a qualifier in a partially closed stadium as punishment for racist behaviour.