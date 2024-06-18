UEFA investigate alleged Serbia fan racist abuse in England game

UEFA are investigating reports of alleged racist abuse by Serbia fans directed towards England players during their Euro 2024 match on Sunday.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY: The players of England pose for a team photo prior to kick-off ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

UEFA have formally confirmed in a statement that they’re looking into a couple of incidents involving Serbia supporters after their weekend match against England.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been instigated in accordance with Article 55 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) following the UEFA European Championship group stage match between Serbia and England (0-1) played on 16 June 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany,” the statement read.

“Charges against Football Association of Serbia (FSS): Throwing of objects, transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event. The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.

“Furthermore, an UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding alleged discriminatory behaviour.”

England’s head coach Gareth Southgate speaks to Bukayo Saka after his substitution during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, 2024. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

The Times report that the complaint was not made by the FA, but the abuse was heard during the first half of the match.

The report adds that UEFA only pursue such cases if there is strong evidence to support the allegation.

The S*n claim UEFA had match observers stationed in the stadium, and one Serbian fans was allegedly seen and heard making ‘monkey noises’.

Security didn’t arrest or remove the fan, and no English players heard the chants, but UEFA are now investigating.

England’s Jude Bellingham (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his Bukayo Saka (L) during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, 2024. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Goal report that if the charges are proven, Serbia face UEFA sanctions, having already been ordered in November to play a qualifier in a partially closed stadium as punishment for racist behaviour.