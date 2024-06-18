UEFA: Fan video in empty stadium not from after England Euro game

A view of the stands inside the Arena AufSchalke. UEFA has dismissed suggestions that a social media video showing a man claiming to have stayed overnight in the empty Gelsenkirchen stadium was recorded after the England v Serbia Euro 2024 match there. Friso Gentsch/dpa

"It is obvious that this video was not recorded during the tournament or even in the last few weeks, as there is no signage, branding or Euro 2024 protocol elements in the stadium," the ruling body told dpa on Tuesday.

UEFA highlighted that the lines on the pitch for the penalty area and centre circle, seen in the video, would not be visible any more after the game.

The video was widely shared on social media on Monday, including by the "away day lads" Tiktok account which said in the caption: "England fan waking up in the ground at four am this morning. Whole place to himself."

The man, identity unknown, made no reference to the recording date or the Euros in the video, saying only: "Just woken up: Its four o'clock in the morning. I am shivering."