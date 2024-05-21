UEFA Euro 2024 TV schedule

[bbc]

Throughout Euro 2024 we will update this page with your channel guide for each game.

The BBC will show England's first two group games and ITV will broadcast the opening match between Germany and Scotland.

Scotland's other Group A matches - against Switzerland and Hungary - will be shown on the BBC.

The BBC will have first choice for the quarter-finals, while ITV will have the first pick of the last-16 ties and semi-finals. Both broadcasters will show the final.

All BBC games will also be broadcast live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

All times BST:

14 June: Germany v Scotland (20:00) - ITV

15 June: Hungary v Switzerland (14:00) - ITV

15 June: Spain v Croatia (17:00) - ITV

15 June: Italy v Albania (20:00) - BBC

16 June: Poland v Netherlands (14:00) - BBC

16 June: Slovenia v Denmark (17:00) - ITV

16 June: Serbia v England (20:00) - BBC

17 June: Romania v Ukraine (14:00) - BBC

17 June: Belgium v Slovakia (17:00) - ITV

17 June: Austria v France (20:00) - ITV

18 June: Turkey v Georgia (17:00) - BBC

18 June: Portugal v Czech Republic (20:00) - BBC

19 June: Croatia v Albania (14:00) - ITV

19 June: Germany v Hungary (17:00) - BBC

19 June: Scotland v Switzerland (20:00) - BBC

20 June: Slovenia v Serbia (14:00) - ITV

20 June: Denmark v England (17:00) - BBC

20 June: Spain v Italy (20:00) - ITV

21 June: Slovakia v Ukraine (14:00) - BBC

21 June: Poland v Austria (17:00) - ITV

21 June: Netherlands v France (20:00) - BBC

22 June: Georgia v Czech Republic (14:00) - BBC

22 June: Turkey v Portugal (17:00) - ITV

22 June: Belgium v Romania (20:00) - ITV

23 June: Switzerland v Germany (20:00) - BBC

23 June: Scotland v Hungary (20:00) - BBC

24 June: Albania v Spain (20:00) - BBC

24 June: Croatia v Italy (20:00) - BBC

25 June: Netherlands v Austria (17:00) - BBC

25 June: France v Poland (17:00) - BBC

25 June: England v Slovenia (20:00) - ITV

25 June: Denmark v Serbia (20:00) - ITV

26 June: Slovakia v Romania (17:00) - BBC

26 June: Ukraine v Belgium (17:00) - BBC

26 June: Georgia v Portugal (20:00) - ITV

26 June: Czech Republic v Turkey (20:00) - ITV