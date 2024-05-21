UEFA Euro 2024 TV schedule
Throughout Euro 2024 we will update this page with your channel guide for each game.
The BBC will show England's first two group games and ITV will broadcast the opening match between Germany and Scotland.
Scotland's other Group A matches - against Switzerland and Hungary - will be shown on the BBC.
The BBC will have first choice for the quarter-finals, while ITV will have the first pick of the last-16 ties and semi-finals. Both broadcasters will show the final.
All BBC games will also be broadcast live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All times BST:
14 June: Germany v Scotland (20:00) - ITV
15 June: Hungary v Switzerland (14:00) - ITV
15 June: Spain v Croatia (17:00) - ITV
15 June: Italy v Albania (20:00) - BBC
16 June: Poland v Netherlands (14:00) - BBC
16 June: Slovenia v Denmark (17:00) - ITV
16 June: Serbia v England (20:00) - BBC
17 June: Romania v Ukraine (14:00) - BBC
17 June: Belgium v Slovakia (17:00) - ITV
17 June: Austria v France (20:00) - ITV
18 June: Turkey v Georgia (17:00) - BBC
18 June: Portugal v Czech Republic (20:00) - BBC
19 June: Croatia v Albania (14:00) - ITV
19 June: Germany v Hungary (17:00) - BBC
19 June: Scotland v Switzerland (20:00) - BBC
20 June: Slovenia v Serbia (14:00) - ITV
20 June: Denmark v England (17:00) - BBC
20 June: Spain v Italy (20:00) - ITV
21 June: Slovakia v Ukraine (14:00) - BBC
21 June: Poland v Austria (17:00) - ITV
21 June: Netherlands v France (20:00) - BBC
22 June: Georgia v Czech Republic (14:00) - BBC
22 June: Turkey v Portugal (17:00) - ITV
22 June: Belgium v Romania (20:00) - ITV
23 June: Switzerland v Germany (20:00) - BBC
23 June: Scotland v Hungary (20:00) - BBC
24 June: Albania v Spain (20:00) - BBC
24 June: Croatia v Italy (20:00) - BBC
25 June: Netherlands v Austria (17:00) - BBC
25 June: France v Poland (17:00) - BBC
25 June: England v Slovenia (20:00) - ITV
25 June: Denmark v Serbia (20:00) - ITV
26 June: Slovakia v Romania (17:00) - BBC
26 June: Ukraine v Belgium (17:00) - BBC
26 June: Georgia v Portugal (20:00) - ITV
26 June: Czech Republic v Turkey (20:00) - ITV