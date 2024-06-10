Advertisement

UEFA Euro 2024: Full group table and standings

NBC Sports
·1 min read

EURO 2024 will dominate from June 14 to July 14 as 24 teams square off in Germany aiming to be crowned European champions.

[ MORE: Schedule for EURO 2024 ]

Below are the EURO 2024 tables, which will be updated throughout the tournament.

Group A Standings

——————- GP —- W —- D —- L —- GD —- PTS —-

Germany
Hungary
Scotland
Switzerland

Group B Standings

——————- GP —- W —- D —- L —- GD —- PTS —-

Spain
Albania
Croatia
Italy

Group C Standings

——————- GP —- W —- D —- L —- GD —- PTS —-

England
Denmark
Slovenia
Serbia

Group D Standings

——————- GP —- W —- D —- L —- GD —- PTS —-

France
Austria
Netherlands
Poland

Group E Standings

——————- GP —- W —- D —- L —- GD —- PTS —-

Belgium
Romania
Slovakia
Ukraine

Group F Standings

——————- GP —- W —- D —- L —- GD —- PTS —-

Portugal
Turkiye
Czechia
Georgia