UEFA Euro 2020 quarterfinals: Live stream, how to watch on TV, betting odds, game times

A trip to London for the semifinals at Wembley Stadium will be at stake this weekend during the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2020.

Spain - a two-time Euro winner (2008, 2012) - plays Friday in the first quarterfinal against Switzerland, which pulled off the stunner of the tournament by knocking off reigning World Cup champion France. Then, Italy and Belgium - the top-rated team in the FIFA rankings - square off in Bavaria.

On Saturday, the Czech Republic takes on a Denmark team that has been riding a wave of emotion ever since Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the team’s opening match. Later, tournament favorite England takes on a surprising Ukraine team in Rome.

Denmark's Andreas Cornelius celebrates after a 4-0 win over Wales in the Euro 2020 Round of 16.

Here's everything you need to know for the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro soccer tournament:

What is the UEFA Euro 2020 quarterfinal schedule?

The UEFA European Championship will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, with games available to be streamed live on ESPN+. Spanish-language broadcasts will be available on Univision and TUDN. Games also available on fuboTV.

Friday

Switzerland vs. Spain in Saint Petersburg (12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Belgium vs. Italy in Munich (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Saturday

Czech Republic vs. Denmark in Baku (12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Ukraine vs. England in Rome (3 p.m. ET, ABC)

What are the UEFA Euro 2020 odds?

According to BetMGM, England (+200) is now the favorite to win the competition, followed by Spain (+300), Italy (+400), Belgium (+700), Denmark (+1000), Switzerland (+2500), Czech Republic (+2500) and Ukraine (+3300).

What are the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal and final game times?

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 6

Switzerland/Spain winner vs. Belgium/Italy winner in London (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Wednesday, July 7

Czech Republic/Denmark winner vs. Ukraine/England winner in London (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

FINAL

Sunday, July 11

Semifinal winners in London (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Which countries have won the Euros?

Germany and Spain have won the most UEFA European Football Championships with three apiece. France has won the competition twice. The Czech Republic (then Czechoslovakia) Denmark, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and the Soviet Union have one title apiece. Portugal won Euro 2016 in France.

Previous Euro finals:

2016: Portugal over France, 1-0 (won in extra time)

2012: Spain over Italy, 4-0

2008: Spain over Germany, 1-0

2004: Greece over Portugal, 1-0

2000: France over Italy, 2-1 (won on golden goal in extra time)

1996: Germany over Czech Republic, 2-1 (won on golden goal in extra time)

1992: Denmark over Germany, 2-0

1988: Netherlands over Soviet Union, 2-0

1984: France over Spain, 2-0

1980: West Germany over Belgium, 2-1

1976: Czechoslovakia over West Germany, 2-2 (Czechoslovakia won penalty shootout, 5-3)

1972: West Germany over Soviet Union, 3-0

1968: Italy over Yugoslavia, 2-0

1964: Spain over Soviet Union, 2-1

1960: Soviet Union over Yugoslavia, 2-1 (won in extra time)

