Uefa confirms 26-man squads for Euro 2024

Uefa has announced that nations will be allowed 26-man squads for this summer's European Championship in Germany.

The European governing body's executive committee confirmed the increase from 23 players on Friday after the national competitions committee voted in favour of the change in April.

Teams were allowed 26-man squads at Euro 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19 but Uefa had initially planned to revert to 23-strong groups at Euro 2024.

Expanded squads were also permitted at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because it was played in the middle of the domestic season.

Participating teams do not have to name an extended squad but must submit a list of at least 23 players to Uefa by 7 June.