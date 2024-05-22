🚨 UEFA confirm venues for 2026 and 2027 European finals

UEFA have confirmed that Budapest will host the 2026 Champions League final.

The Puskás Aréna in the Hungarian capital will stage European football's grandest night in two years' time whilst Milan's San Siro is 'on hold' as the final's venue in 2027.

UEFA are waiting for confirmation from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) as to the status of the stadium's refurbishment plans before confirming it will host the final in three years' time.

Elsewhere venues for the Europa League, Conference League and Women's Champions League have also been confirmed.

They are as follows ...

It will be the first time that Budapest has hosted the Champions League final whilst San Siro could host for the fifth time.