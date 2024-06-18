UEFA chief claims Lamine Yamal can become the world’s best player

UEFA chief claims Lamine Yamal can become the world’s best player

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin believes Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal is on course to become the best player in world football.

The 16-year-old continues to shine for club and country as he became the youngest player to feature in European Championship history at the start of Euro 2024.

He provided an assist for Dani Carvajal’s first ever international goal as Spain cruised to a 3-0 win over Croatia.

That comes on the back of his breakthrough campaign at Barcelona where he appeared in 37 of their 38 La Liga games.

His star continues to rise, with rumours of world record offers being put forward by Paris Saint-Germain, and Ceferin is confident he will got to the very top of the game.

“If I owned a club, he’d be the first player I would buy if I had enough money”, as per quotes from Relevo.

“He’s the best young player in the world and soon he could be the best of all.”

With the final scheduled for the day after his 17th birthday, on July 14, he will break the youngest scorer record by over a year and a half, if he finds the net in Germany.