UEFA Champions League wrap: Mbappe beats Real Madrid in stoppage; Man City rout Sporting

Kylian Mbappe scored a stoppage-time winner to help PSG beat Real Madrid, while Manchester City put five past Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Pulisic: “I put too much pressure on myself” to “save” USMNT ]

Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Real Madrid

With every rumor from every outlet the world over reporting he’ll leave PSG for Real Madrid in the summer, Kylian Mbappe did his current employers a real solid on Tuesday, by bagging the 94th-minute winner in an otherwise drab affair highlighted by a few impressive saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid were more tactically negative and timid than they’ve even been this century (out-shout 21-3 by PSG), and it nearly paid off for Carlo Ancelotti and Co., until Mbappe, who might just be the centerpiece of Real Madrid’s long-term rebuild/future juggernaut, had other ideas.

KYLIAN MBAPPE. IN STOPPAGE TIME. WOW. 😳 pic.twitter.com/0YhxWgCnC8 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 15, 2022

The goal was a hugely welcome development for Lionel Messi, who would not only like to win another Champions League title after leaving Barcelona, but also for the fact that Courtois saved his penalty kick just after the hour mark.

COURTOIS SAVES MESSI'S PENALTY. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/eo1krKPwkA — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 15, 2022

Mbappe with a fine effort. Courtois with a HUGE save. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/nFqtsUGUXu — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 15, 2022

Mbappe insists he hasn’t decided his future yet

Story continues

After the game, Mbappe was predictably answered about playing against Real Madrid, a club he has always been fond of just months before becoming a free agent. Just as predictably, Mbappe quickly moved to shut down the speculation.

“How to ignore the [reports]? It’s easy, you have to play football. We ask too many questions, we say too many things. We talk about PSG and Real, two big clubs. I’m a PSG player, I’m always very happy.”

Kylian Mbappé speaks in Spanish: “I’ve not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world”, he told Movistar. 🗣🇪🇸 #UCL “This game to influence my future? No – I’ve not decided, I give my best and then we will see what happens next season”. pic.twitter.com/Xdep9UxFpD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2022

Sporting CP 0-5 Manchester City

Bernardo Silva scored twice, to go with singular tallies from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling. Even with the away goals no longer in effect, Manchester City will probably feel comfortable to see out their advantage in the second leg on March 9.

Riyad Mahrez 🔵 It only took Man City 7 minutes to strike first. 💥 pic.twitter.com/A1V6o37llT — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 15, 2022

BERNARDO SILVA. 😱 The technique on this strike. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/DHpoaWTSiP — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 15, 2022

Phil Foden makes it 3 goals in 30 minutes. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/12Ak0i78FR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 15, 2022

For Man City, full focus on winning Champions League

For a few weeks now, Manchester City have been a side on cruise control in the Premier League (rightfully so, with their current nine-point lead in the title race) — always in control, but rarely dominant and never shifting past third gear — and perhaps we learned just why that was the case on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola doesn’t just want to win the Champions League at Manchester City; he understands that, fairly or unfairly, his legacy at the club will be judged first and foremost on whether or not he ever wins the Champions League. Man City had won the Premier League, the FA Cup and League Cup (a few times each) before Guardiola arrived, but they had never — and still haven’t — won the Champions League.

For the next four months, everyone at Manchester City is singularly focused on the crown jewel.

Latest Premier League news

Manchester United vs Brighton final score: Red Devils rebound after poor... Manchester United vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream... Pulisic: ‘I put too much pressure on myself’ while playing for...

UEFA Champions League wrap: Mbappe beats Real Madrid in stoppage; Man City rout Sporting originally appeared on NBCSports.com