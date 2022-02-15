UEFA Champions League live: How to watch, scores, updates, predictions, odds

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?

[ LIVE: Updates from UCL games ]

The UEFA Champions League last 16 is here, as USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Brenden Aaronson and Zack Steffen are all involved in the knockout rounds.

With huge clashes lined up as PSG face Real Madrid, Inter battle Liverpool and Manchester United clash with Atletico Madrid, there are some truly mouthwatering encounters in the Round of 16.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League live online, the UCL schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.

Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live, stream and start time

Kick off: Round of 16 games take place on Feb. 15-16/22-23, Mar. 8-9/15-16
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 schedule

First legs

Tuesday, Feb. 15
PSG vs Real Madrid
Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City

Wednesday, Feb. 16
RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich
Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Tuesday, Feb. 22
Chelsea vs Lille
Villarreal vs Juventus

Wednesday, Feb. 23
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Benfica vs Ajax

Second legs

Tuesday, Mar. 8
Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg
Liverpool vs Inter Milan

Wednesday, Mar. 9
Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon
Real Madrid vs PSG

Tuesday, Mar. 15
Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid
Ajax vs Benfica

Wednesday, Mar. 16
Juventus vs Villarreal
Lille vs Chelsea

Champions League Round of 16 predictions (from Joe Prince-Wright)

Tuesday, Feb. 15
PSG 3-1 Real Madrid
Sporting Lisbon 0-2 Manchester City

Wednesday, Feb. 16
RB Salzburg 1-2 Bayern Munich
Inter Milan 1-1 Liverpool

Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Man City (+270)
Bayern Munich (+350)
Liverpool (+500)
Chelsea (+700)
Paris Saint-Germain (+1000)
Ajax (+1200)
Manchester United (+1600)
Real Madrid (+1600)
Juventus (+2500)
Atletico Madrid (+4000)
Inter Milan (+5000)
Villarreal (+15000)
Lille (+20000)
Benfica (+20000)
Sporting Lisbon (+25000)
Red Bull Salzburg (+25000)

UEFA Champions League group stage tables

*advanced
#Europa League

Group A
*Man City – 12 points
*PSG – 11
#RB Leipzig – 7
Club Brugge – 4

Group B
*Liverpool – 18
*Atletico Madrid – 7
#Porto – 5
AC Milan – 4

Group C
*Ajax – 18
*Sporting – 9
#Dortmund – 9
Besiktas – 0

Group D
*Real Madrid – 15
*Inter Milan -10
#Sheriff – 7
Shakhtar – 2

Group E
*Bayern Munich – 18
*Benfica – 8
#Barcelona – 7
Dynamo Kiev – 1

Group F
*Man United – 10
Villarreal – 7
Atalanta – 6
Young Boys – 4

Group G
*Lille – 11
*RB Salzburg – 10
#Sevilla – 6
Wolfsburg – 5

Group H
*Juventus – 15
*Chelsea – 13
#Zenit – 5
Malmo – 1

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results

Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Young Boys 2-1 Manchester UnitedSolskjaer, Maguire reaction
Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg
Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta
Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint PetersburgTuchel reacts, praises Lukaku
Malmo 0-3 Juventus
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich
Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica

Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto
Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool 3-2 AC MilanKlopp reaction
Man City 6-3 RB LeipzigGrealish reaction
Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 results

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan
Ajax 2-0 Besiktas
Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol
AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City
Porto 1-5 Liverpool
RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Wednesday

Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys
Zenit 4-0 Malmo
Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille
Juventus 1-0 Chelsea
Benfica 3-0 Barcelona
Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 3 results

Tuesday

Besiktas 1-4 Sporting
Club Brugge 1-5 Man City Recap
PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig Recap
Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real MadridRecap
Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff
Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool Recap + Klopp reaction
Porto 1-0 AC Milan

Wednesday

RB Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg
Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev
Lille 0-0 Sevilla
Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich
Chelsea 4-0 Malmo
Zenit 0-1 Juventus
Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal
Man United 3-2 Atalanta – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 4 results

Tuesday

Malmo 0-1 Chelsea – Pulisic returns
Wolfsburg 2-1 RB Salzburg
Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Barcelona
Sevilla 1-2 Lille
Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica
Juventus 4-2 Zenit
Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys
Atalanta 2-2 Man United – Ronaldo grabs a point for United

Wednesday

AC Milan 1-1 FC Porto
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Lisbon 4-0 Besiktas
Man City 4-1 Club Brugge – Recap
RB Leipzig 2-2 PSG
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Ajax
Sheriff 1-3 Inter Milan
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 5 results

Tuesday

Dynamo Kiev 1-2 Bayern Munich
Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United – Ronaldo, Sancho seal last 16
Chelsea 4-0 Juventus – Three things | Tuchel reaction
Barcelona 0-0 Benfica
Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg
Malmo 1-1 Zenit
Lille 1-0 RB Salzburg
Young Boys 3-3 Atalanta – USMNT’s Pefok scores

Wednesday

Besiktas 1-2 Ajax
Inter 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Dortmund
Man City 2-1 PSG – Gabriel Jesus leads comeback
Atletico Madrid 0-1 Milan
Liverpool 2-0 Porto – Thiago scores beauty | Klopp reaction
Club Brugge 0-5 RB Leipzig
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-3 Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 6 results

Tuesday, Dec. 7

RB Leipzig 2-1 Man CitySTATS, DETAILS
PSG 4-1 Club BruggeSTATS, DETAILS
Ajax 4-2 Sporting Lisbon – STATS, DETAILS
Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas – STATS, DETAILS
Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan – STATS, DETAILS
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Sheriff Tiraspol – STATS, DETAILS
Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid – STATS, DETAILS
AC Milan 1-2 LiverpoolSTATS, DETAILS

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Zenit 3-3 Chelsea — 12:45pm ET – STATS, DETAILS
Juventus 1-0 Malmo — 12:45pm ET – STATS. DETAILS
Benfica 2-0 Dynamo Kiev – STATS. DETAILS
Bayern Munich 3-0 BarcelonaSTATS. DETAILS
Wolfsburg 1-3 Lille – STATS. DETAILS
Red Bull Salzburg 1-0 Sevilla – STATS. DETAILS
Manchester United 1-1 Young BoysSTATS. DETAILS
Atalanta 2-3 Villarreal

