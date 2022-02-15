UEFA Champions League live: How to watch, scores, updates, predictions, odds

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?

[ LIVE: Updates from UCL games ]

The UEFA Champions League last 16 is here, as USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Brenden Aaronson and Zack Steffen are all involved in the knockout rounds.

With huge clashes lined up as PSG face Real Madrid, Inter battle Liverpool and Manchester United clash with Atletico Madrid, there are some truly mouthwatering encounters in the Round of 16.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League live online, the UCL schedule, and predictions for the biggest games in Europe.

Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live, stream and start time

Kick off: Round of 16 games take place on Feb. 15-16/22-23, Mar. 8-9/15-16

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 schedule

First legs

Tuesday, Feb. 15

PSG vs Real Madrid

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City

Wednesday, Feb. 16

RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Chelsea vs Lille

Villarreal vs Juventus

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Benfica vs Ajax

Second legs

Tuesday, Mar. 8

Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg

Liverpool vs Inter Milan

Wednesday, Mar. 9

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon

Real Madrid vs PSG

Tuesday, Mar. 15

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid

Ajax vs Benfica

Wednesday, Mar. 16

Juventus vs Villarreal

Lille vs Chelsea

Champions League Round of 16 predictions (from Joe Prince-Wright)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

PSG 3-1 Real Madrid

Sporting Lisbon 0-2 Manchester City

Wednesday, Feb. 16

RB Salzburg 1-2 Bayern Munich

Inter Milan 1-1 Liverpool

Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Man City (+270)

Bayern Munich (+350)

Liverpool (+500)

Chelsea (+700)

Paris Saint-Germain (+1000)

Ajax (+1200)

Manchester United (+1600)

Real Madrid (+1600)

Juventus (+2500)

Atletico Madrid (+4000)

Inter Milan (+5000)

Villarreal (+15000)

Lille (+20000)

Benfica (+20000)

Sporting Lisbon (+25000)

Red Bull Salzburg (+25000)

UEFA Champions League group stage tables

*advanced

#Europa League

Group A

*Man City – 12 points

*PSG – 11

#RB Leipzig – 7

Club Brugge – 4

Group B

*Liverpool – 18

*Atletico Madrid – 7

#Porto – 5

AC Milan – 4

Group C

*Ajax – 18

*Sporting – 9

#Dortmund – 9

Besiktas – 0

Group D

*Real Madrid – 15

*Inter Milan -10

#Sheriff – 7

Shakhtar – 2

Group E

*Bayern Munich – 18

*Benfica – 8

#Barcelona – 7

Dynamo Kiev – 1

Group F

*Man United – 10

Villarreal – 7

Atalanta – 6

Young Boys – 4

Group G

*Lille – 11

*RB Salzburg – 10

#Sevilla – 6

Wolfsburg – 5

Group H

*Juventus – 15

*Chelsea – 13

#Zenit – 5

Malmo – 1

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 1 results

Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United — Solskjaer, Maguire reaction

Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg

Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta

Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint Petersburg — Tuchel reacts, praises Lukaku

Malmo 0-3 Juventus

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich

Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica

Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto

Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan — Klopp reaction

Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig — Grealish reaction

Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 2 results

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter Milan

Ajax 2-0 Besiktas

Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol

AC Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting Lisbon

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Man City

Porto 1-5 Liverpool

RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Wednesday

Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys

Zenit 4-0 Malmo

Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla

Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev

Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille

Juventus 1-0 Chelsea

Benfica 3-0 Barcelona

Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 3 results

Tuesday

Besiktas 1-4 Sporting

Club Brugge 1-5 Man City – Recap

PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig – Recap

Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid – Recap

Inter Milan 3-1 Sheriff

Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool – Recap + Klopp reaction

Porto 1-0 AC Milan

Wednesday

RB Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg

Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev

Lille 0-0 Sevilla

Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich

Chelsea 4-0 Malmo

Zenit 0-1 Juventus

Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal

Man United 3-2 Atalanta – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 4 results

Tuesday

Malmo 0-1 Chelsea – Pulisic returns

Wolfsburg 2-1 RB Salzburg

Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Barcelona

Sevilla 1-2 Lille

Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica

Juventus 4-2 Zenit

Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys

Atalanta 2-2 Man United – Ronaldo grabs a point for United

Wednesday

AC Milan 1-1 FC Porto

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Sporting Lisbon 4-0 Besiktas

Man City 4-1 Club Brugge – Recap

RB Leipzig 2-2 PSG

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Ajax

Sheriff 1-3 Inter Milan

Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid – Recap

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 5 results

Tuesday

Dynamo Kiev 1-2 Bayern Munich

Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United – Ronaldo, Sancho seal last 16

Chelsea 4-0 Juventus – Three things | Tuchel reaction

Barcelona 0-0 Benfica

Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg

Malmo 1-1 Zenit

Lille 1-0 RB Salzburg

Young Boys 3-3 Atalanta – USMNT’s Pefok scores

Wednesday

Besiktas 1-2 Ajax

Inter 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Dortmund

Man City 2-1 PSG – Gabriel Jesus leads comeback

Atletico Madrid 0-1 Milan

Liverpool 2-0 Porto – Thiago scores beauty | Klopp reaction

Club Brugge 0-5 RB Leipzig

Sheriff Tiraspol 0-3 Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League group stage Matchday 6 results

Tuesday, Dec. 7

RB Leipzig 2-1 Man City – STATS, DETAILS

PSG 4-1 Club Brugge – STATS, DETAILS

Ajax 4-2 Sporting Lisbon – STATS, DETAILS

Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas – STATS, DETAILS

Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan – STATS, DETAILS

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Sheriff Tiraspol – STATS, DETAILS

Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid – STATS, DETAILS

AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool – STATS, DETAILS

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Zenit 3-3 Chelsea — 12:45pm ET – STATS, DETAILS

Juventus 1-0 Malmo — 12:45pm ET – STATS. DETAILS

Benfica 2-0 Dynamo Kiev – STATS. DETAILS

Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona – STATS. DETAILS

Wolfsburg 1-3 Lille – STATS. DETAILS

Red Bull Salzburg 1-0 Sevilla – STATS. DETAILS

Manchester United 1-1 Young Boys – STATS. DETAILS

Atalanta 2-3 Villarreal

