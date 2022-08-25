UEFA Champions League, live! How to watch group stage draw, details, pots

The list of sides qualified for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is set at 32 following the conclusion of the playoffs of Wednesday.

Let the group stage draw commence.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years.

Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.

Below is everything you need ahead of the UEFA Champions League draw for the group stage.

UEFA Champions League scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November

Group stage draw: August 25, at 12pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League group stage draw

Here are the 32 teams who have qualified for the group stage and what pot they are in based on their own UEFA coefficient, and their associations UEFA coefficient:

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt (Europa League winners)

Manchester City

AC Milan

Bayern Munich

PSG

Porto

Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund

RB Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Napoli

Benfica

Sporting Lisbon

Bayer Leverkusen

Pot 4

Rangers

Dinamo Zagreb

Marseille

Copenhagen

Club Brugge

Celtic

Viktoria Plzen

Maccabi Haifa

How the Champions League draw works

There will be eight groups, with each group having four teams

One team will be drawn from each pot at a team and will be placed into a group one after another

Teams from the same league/country cannot be drawn together during the group stage

UEFA Champions League, live! How to watch group stage draw, details, pots originally appeared on NBCSports.com