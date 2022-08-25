UEFA Champions League, live! How to watch group stage draw, details, pots
The list of sides qualified for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is set at 32 following the conclusion of the playoffs of Wednesday.
Let the group stage draw commence.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years.
Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.
Below is everything you need ahead of the UEFA Champions League draw for the group stage.
UEFA Champions League scores, schedule, dates, how to watch
Dates: Group stage to be played September to November
Group stage draw: August 25, at 12pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+
Champions League group stage draw
Here are the 32 teams who have qualified for the group stage and what pot they are in based on their own UEFA coefficient, and their associations UEFA coefficient:
Pot 1
Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt (Europa League winners)
Manchester City
AC Milan
Bayern Munich
PSG
Porto
Ajax
Pot 2
Liverpool
Chelsea
Barcelona
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
RB Leipzig
Tottenham Hotspur
Pot 3
Borussia Dortmund
RB Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Napoli
Benfica
Sporting Lisbon
Bayer Leverkusen
Pot 4
Rangers
Dinamo Zagreb
Marseille
Copenhagen
Club Brugge
Celtic
Viktoria Plzen
Maccabi Haifa
How the Champions League draw works
There will be eight groups, with each group having four teams
One team will be drawn from each pot at a team and will be placed into a group one after another
Teams from the same league/country cannot be drawn together during the group stage
UEFA Champions League, live! How to watch group stage draw, details, pots originally appeared on NBCSports.com