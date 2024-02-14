UEFA Champions League Round of 16: How to watch the Lazio vs. Bayern Munich match
After a two-month break, the UEFA Champions League is back for the Round of 16. The knockout stage continues today with Lazio facing Bayern Munich in Rome. It's the first time the two teams have faced off since 2021, and only the third time Lazio and Bayern Munich will have played one another in Champions League history. The Lazio vs. Bayern match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Champions League Round of 16 live without cable.
How to watch Champions League games in the US
Paramount+
Stream Champions League
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024
Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
Game: Lazio vs. Bayern
Channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+
What time is the Lazio vs. Bayern game?
Lazio plays Bayern in the Champions League Round of 16 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.
How to watch the Lazio vs. Bayern Munich match without cable:
Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel.
In addition to sporting events such as Champions League games, Paramount+ offers a host of other hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch Lazio vs. Bayern this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.
Champions League schedule:
Champions League Round of 16 (first legs): Feb. 13–14 and 20–21, 2024
Champions League Round of 16 (second legs): Mar. 5–6 and 12–13, 2024
Champions League quarterfinals (first legs): Apr. 9–10, 2024
Champions League quarterfinals (second legs): Apr. 16–17, 2024
Champions League semifinals (first legs): Apr. 30–May 1, 2024
Champions League semifinals (second legs): May 7–8, 2024
Champions League Final: June 1, 2024