We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Why you can trust us

UEFA Champions League Round of 16: How to watch the Copenhagen vs. Man City match

Erling Haaland and Manchester City face Copenhagen this week in the Champions League Round of 16. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

After a two-month break, the UEFA Champions League is back for the Round of 16. The knockout stage kicks off on Tuesday with Manchester City facing FC Copenhagen. Man City heads into the match as the reigning European champions after winning the 2023 Champions League final and completing their historic treble. The Man City vs. Copenhagen match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Champions League Round of 16 live without cable.

How to watch Champions League games in the US

Paramount+ Stream Champions League Try free at Paramount+

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Game: Copenhagen vs. Manchester City

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

When does the Champions League Round of 16 start?

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season continues with the first leg of Round of 16 matches this Tuesday, Feb. 13, kicking off with Copenhagen vs. Man City (and Leipzig vs. Real Madrid).

What time is the Man City vs. Copenhagen game?

Manchester City faces Copenhagen in the Champions League Round of 16 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

How to watch Copenhagen vs. Man City without cable:

(Paramount) Paramount+ Stream Champions League Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to sporting events such as Champions League games, Paramount+ offers a host of other hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch Man City vs. Copenhagen this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. Try free at Paramount+

Champions League schedule: