UEFA Champions League group stage draw: How to watch, pots, live stream

The UEFA Champions League group stage’s 32 teams are set, and Thursday we’ll learn which teams will be drawn against each other.

The group stage begins in just three weeks, as Sept. 14 kicks off a long run to Saint Petersburg, Russia for the May 28 final.

Chelsea veterans Michael Essien and Branislav Ivanovic will help pull the balls for the 2021-22 group stage.

What other things do you need to know for the Champions League group stage draw after Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Sheriff Tiraspol completed the field with Wednesday triumphs.

What are the UEFA Champions League group stage pots?

Pot 1

Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich

Chelsea

Inter Milan

Lille

Manchester City

Sporting Lisbon

Villarreal

Pot 2

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

Liverpool

Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Sevilla

Pot 3

Ajax

Atalanta

Benfica

Porto

RB Leipzig

Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Pot 4

AC Milan

Besiktas

Club Brugge

Dynamo Kiev

Malmo

Sheriff Tiraspol

Wolfsburg

Young Boys

Where and when is the UEFA Champions League group stage draw, start time?

The will be held starting at 6pm ET Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Champions League draw

The Champions League draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com

Who can Chelsea draw in the Champions League group stage?

One of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund

One of eight teams from Pot 3 (listed above)

One of eight teams from Pot 4 (listed above)

Who can Liverpool draw in the Champions League group stage?

One of Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille, Sporting Lisbon

One of eight teams from Pot 3 (listed above)

One of eight teams from Pot 4 (listed above)

Who can Man City draw in the Champions League group stage?

One of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund

One of eight teams from Pot 3 (listed above)

One of eight teams from Pot 4 (listed above)

Who can Manchester United draw in the Champions League group stage?

One of Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille, Sporting Lisbon

One of eight teams from Pot 3 (listed above)

One of eight teams from Pot 4 (listed above)

