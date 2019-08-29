UEFA Champions League group stage draw revealed

The Road to Istanbul begins properly now.

In a glitzy ceremony in Monaco on Thursday, the UEFA Champions League group stage draw was made for the 2019-20 season.

Premier League sides Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham were handed draws of varying difficulty as Man City and Tottenham will be fairly happy with their draw, while reigning champs Liverpool and Chelsea were handed tough draws.

Below are the groups in full, with the first games kicking off on Sept. 17-18.

Group A

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

Group B

Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur

Olympiacos

Red Star Belgrade

Group C

Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk

Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta

Group D

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E

Liverpool

Napoli

Red Bull Salzburg

KRC Genk

Group F

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan

Slavia Prague

Group G

Zenit

Benfica

Lyon

RB Leipzig

Group H

Chelsea

Ajax

Valencia

Lille