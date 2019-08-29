UEFA Champions League group stage draw revealed

Joe Prince-Wright
NBC Sports

The Road to Istanbul begins properly now.

In a glitzy ceremony in Monaco on Thursday, the UEFA Champions League group stage draw was made for the 2019-20 season.

Premier League sides Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham were handed draws of varying difficulty as Man City and Tottenham will be fairly happy with their draw, while reigning champs Liverpool and Chelsea were handed tough draws.

Below are the groups in full, with the first games kicking off on Sept. 17-18.

Group A
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
Galatasaray

Group B
Bayern Munich
Tottenham Hotspur
Olympiacos
Red Star Belgrade

Group C
Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta

Group D
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E
Liverpool
Napoli
Red Bull Salzburg
KRC Genk

Group F
Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Inter Milan
Slavia Prague

Group G
Zenit
Benfica
Lyon
RB Leipzig

Group H
Chelsea
Ajax
Valencia
Lille

