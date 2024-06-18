UEFA boss Ceferin: Spain's Yamal could be 'best of all' players

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin can be seen in the stands ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Austria and France at the Duesseldorf Arena. Fabian Strauch/dpa

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has praised Spain's 16-year-old talent Lamine Yamal and said he could soon be "the best of all."

"If I owned a club, he would be the first player I would buy if I had enough money," the boss of the European ruling body told reporters during a visit to the Euro 2024 training camp of his home nation, Slovenia.

In Ceferin's opinion, Barcelona winger Yamal is "the best young player in the world and he could soon be the best of all."

Yamal made his Euros debut during Spain's 3-0 win against Croatia and became the youngest player in tournament history at 16 years 338 days.

He finished the game with one assist, and if he also finds the net at the Euros he will replace Swiss Johan Vonlanthen as the youngest goalscorer in Euros history. Vonlanthen scored for Switzerland at age 18 years 141 days at Euro 2004 against France.

Ceferin also praised the Spanish squad led by coach Luis de la Fuente.

"Spain is a very good team, I have already said that I consider them to be one of the favourites at the Euros," he said.

The three-time European champions face title holders Italy on Thursday in Gelsenkirchen in the second group stage match.