UEFA bans use of hit song adopted by German far right at Euro 2024

European football ruling body UEFA won't allow the Austria national team to use "L'amours toujours" as their song at the Euro 2024 in Germany, head of media Christian Wiesmayr told dpa on Saturday.

The song recorded by the Italian DJ Gigi D'Agostino was involved in a series of incidents where crowds in Germany shouted far-right chants to the melody of the decades-old pop tune.

The Austrian football federation ÖFB said of the ban: "The ÖFB clearly stands for tolerance, diversity and integration and is committed to promoting respectful coexistence in all areas of society. Following the recent incidents of misuse, the song will not be played at ÖFB international matches."

The Austria national team used the song to celebrate major victories and it was regularly played right after the final whistle, news portal Profil explained.

Therefore, ÖFB included "L'amours toujours" in its playlist for the Euro 2024, which was submitted to UEFA for approval in March. A few days ago, the federation was informed by UEFA that the music couldn't be played.

Goal songs are the same for every nation, but teams can suggest other songs to be played during warm-up and after the matches.

Several ugly incidents involving racist chants to the song have caused outrage in Germany after videos went viral online. Police in several German states have also launched criminal investigations on suspicion of incitement to hatred.

A video of revellers outside a pub on the chic, exclusive North Sea island of Sylt shouting "Foreigners out - Germany for Germans" to the tune of the party hit has prompted condemnation and nationwide headlines.

The Euro 2024 runs from June 14 to July 14. Austria start their campaign on June 17 against France.