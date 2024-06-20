UEFA to BAN Man United from transfer and Liverpool are ready to take advantage

Manchester United will be prevented from signing one of their key summer targets. That should open the door for Liverpool to take advantage.

Manchester United have been pushing for a deal to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from OGC Nice. The centre-back has had a brilliant season in France and looks 'ready' to move on.

The natural links between United and Nice made it an obvious deal. INEOS and Jim Ratcliffe own the latter outright and now have minority ownership in the former - in fact, they're the decision-makers at Old Trafford now.

But it appears that the link there is precisely the reason a deal won't happen. As Fabrizio Romano explains, the two teams share ownership and are in the same European competition. UEFA won't allow a transfer to happen between the two as a result.

"Jean-Clair Todibo deal for Man United is currently off and highly unlikely due to UEFA rules," Romano wrote on X.

"Talks were advanced with all parties keen for months but Nice and Man Utd with same ownership playing same European competition next season means no green light."

Liverpool have Todibo chance

United are far from the only Premier League side who have looked at Todibo. Liverpool are another who supposedly like the Frenchman, with Nice Matin claiming he was a target earlier this year.

In fact, Todibo has been in the Reds' sights for a long time now. His agent recently admitted there was a chance for him to move to Anfield back in 2019 but he said no, instead heading to Barcelona.

Well, now's another chance. The race for Todibo has been blown right open and Liverpool are certainly looking for a new centre-back.

Joel Matip's exit leaves the squad slightly short and someone of Todibo's quality would be a wonderful addition. We think he could be exactly what Liverpool are looking for.

