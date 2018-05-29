UEFA announce Squad of the Season

Yeah, it all went a bit bonkers in the aftermath of the UEFA Champions League final as Mohamed Salah‘s injury, plus Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale both issuing far from subtle “come and get me” pleas sent the soccer world into a spin.

Yet there was quite a significant announcement from UEFA which you may have missed, as European soccer’s governing body released their UCL Squad of the Season for 2017/18 which was picked by their Technical Observers.

18 players were selected with champions Real Madrid having eight players selected (Keylor Navas, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Cristiano Ronaldo) in the squad — the most of any team, unsurprisingly — while finalists Liverpool had three players with Virgil Van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Salah getting the nod.

Bayern and Roma each had two players in the squad, while Lionel Messi was Barcelona’s sole representative as Kevin De Bruyne was the only Manchester City player included.

Any glaring omissions? The likes of Sadio Mane, James Milner, Edinson Cavani, Harry Kane and Radja Nainggolan can all feel a little hard done by.

Below is the squad in full.

UEFA's Technical Observers have chosen their #UCL Squad of the Season. Do you agree with their selection? pic.twitter.com/BYqyIA0DJ9 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 27, 2018



