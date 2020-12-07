UEFA’s 2022 World Cup qualifying draw: Groups, schedule
The 2022 World Cup qualifying draw for Europe has been completed, as the 55 UEFA teams know their path to the World Cup in Qatar.
France, Portugal, Germany and England all look to have been handed a reasonably easy path through to the World Cup finals, while Italy, Spain and Belgium may have a tougher time.
Some big nations have been drawn to play one another, as England and Poland will do battle in Group I, Italy and Switzerland will lock horns to get out of Group C, Belgium and Wales are together in Group E, while Spain and Sweden are in Group B together.
Remember: in the UEFA region only the top team from each of the 10 groups qualify automatically for the World Cup, with three teams also qualifying via the playoffs if they finish as group runners up or as one of the two best teams in the Nations League who didn’t make it into the top two of their group.
Qualifying will begin in March 2021 and run until March 2022.
Below are the groups in full for 2022 World Cup qualifying in the UEFA region.
Group A
Portugal
Serbia
Republic of Ireland
Luxembourg
Azerbaijan
Group B
Spain
Sweden
Greece
Georgia
Kosovo
Group C
Italy
Switzerland
Northern Ireland
Bulgaria
Lithuania
Group D
France
Ukraine
Finland
Bosnia
Kazakhstan
Group E
Belgium
Wales
Czech Republic
Belarus
Estonia
Group F
Denmark
Austria
Scotland
Israel
Faroe Islands
Moldova
Group G
Netherlands
Turkey
Norway
Montenegro
Gibraltar
Group H
Croatia
Slovakia
Russia
Slovenia
Malta
Group I
England
Poland
Hungary
Albania
Andorra
San Marino
Group J
Germany
Romania
Iceland
North Macedonia
Armenia
Lichenstein
