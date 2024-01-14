UE men's basketball looks for answers after losing to Missouri State in 5th-straight defeat

EVANSVILLE — Well, one team needed to win.

Actually, let’s try that again. Both teams needed to win. One had to. The University of Evansville men’s basketball team and Missouri State both came into Saturday’s contest on losing streaks — the Purple Aces at four, the Bears at three — and neither looked particularly competitive in their previous two games.

Missouri State lost to Bradley and Murray State by 26 and 24 points, respectively. UE also lost to the Braves and Racers by 36 and 22, respectively. Both entered the game at 1-4 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Both teams needed to win. One had to.

The Bears did it. The Aces were left reeling, searching for answers in the 74-64 loss, now their fifth-straight defeat. Missouri State, particulary in the second half, battled and looked in tune for under-fire coach Dana Ford.

UE (10-7, 1-5 MVC) never looked like winning in the second half after a competitive first, even if the scoreline was friendlier than previous ones. Forward Ben Humrichous is still working on his return from a leg injury — “He’ll be back soon,” said forward Joshua Hughes, who had a career-high 22 points. Humrichous was out of his boot for the first time.

Joshua Hughes takes a shot against Missouri State.

There were some positives. The rebounding was better, and there were fewer turnovers. Coach David Ragland was happy with the controllables but pointed to some areas that went wrong — some missed coverages, shooting and paint defense being the main ones — and said there was improvement from the past two games.

But that was a game the Aces needed to win. And the Bears had it.

“All of them are important,” Ragland said. “It’s all about progress, and where you’re moving toward and creating a culture. … I think in any sport, as a competitor, they’re all as important as the last one; they’re all as important as the next one.”

There was some fight late in the second half, as there was against Indiana State and the first against Cincinnati. But that wasn’t enough in those two games, and it wasn’t Saturday. Missouri State’s (10-7, 2-4) 13-3 run gave it the necessary separation. Nothing has been enough over the past five games. Yes, losing Humrichous hurts. His scoring, rebounding and defense have been sorely missed over the course of the losing streak.

A month ago, the feelings were joyous. Now they’re a reminder of where the program has been in the past.

“We just gotta stay together as a team,” guard Antonio Thomas said. “We just gotta play our basketball for 40 minutes, which we’ve done it before and we can continue doing it.”

Last game: UE basketball's MVC road woes on display again in big loss at Bradley, continuing a trend

But the feelings are back. The radio silence of the of the 3,978 spectators in attendance as the final buzzer sounded, aside from the breakers of a refereeing complaint or a lone boo, showed that. The memory of yesteryear reared its ugly head again.

The excitement of the best start since 1964 is long gone, replaced by that eerie sense that was thought to be gone.

“You really get the chance to find out who you are and what you’re made of,” Ragland said. “I don’t see any questioning; I don’t see any disbelief. … Embracing where you’re at is really about your character. In times like this, when you’re focused and your mind is right, you’ll learn from it.”

UE’s program is undoubtedly in a better place than it has been. The Aces have doubled their win total from a year ago and are one away from matching that of the previous two seasons combined. But that only goes as far as the stat sheet.

Antonio Thomas dribbles against Missouri State.

It was a somber atmosphere among UE fans, as evidenced by the final-buzzer silence. Compare that to the shoutings of, “Hell yeah!” heard as Missouri State entered its locker room, and it’s a different feeling. One needed it. The other had it.

That is the difference between the Aces and their competition at the moment. A near-identical scenario arrives Wednesday when Valparaiso, which is winless in MVC play, visits.

“We’ve got a lot of games left in the conference. We can’t get down on ourselves, go in a shell because we lost this one,” Thomas said. “We gotta buckle down. … It’s just one game at a time, one win at a time to get our mojo back to what we’re used to doing.”

