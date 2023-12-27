Udonis Haslem has a warning for two Celtics legends

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat have a legitimate rivalry. The two franchises have endured countless postseason battles. Things got especially heated during the LeBron James “Heatles” era. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were the Celtics’ two spearheads whenever the franchises went toe-to-toe against each other.

In a recent episode of “The OG’s” podcast, Heat legend Udonis Haslem, who spent two decades on South Beach, shared his distaste for Garnett and Pierce. He noted that he has no issue with Boston’s current generation of talent but would willingly fight his former foes, regardless of where they were.

Haslem and Garnett represent a different era of the NBA. During their time in the league, it was common for rivalries to continue off the court, as players chose their sides and kept their competitive spirit.

You can watch the full episode of Udonis’ latest podcast by clicking on the embedded video above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire