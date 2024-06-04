Udonis Haslem reveals he was almost moved for Sixers legend Allen Iverson

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson is one of the best players to ever play the game. Despite standing at just 6 feet tall, Iverson took on the giants of the NBA and he ended up leading the league in scoring four times and was an MVP in 2001.

Iverson had an influence in the league and is considered one of the greatest players in Sixers franchise history. His ability to score at such a high level was unparalleled and a Miami Heat legend revealed that he was almost traded for Iverson so Miami could pair him with Dwyane Wade.

Udonis Haslem stated this about a potential Iverson-Wade duo:

I remember my name was in the hat one time. We was talking about making a move for Iverson and my name got thrown in the hat a little bit. I was all shook up and (expletive), but D-Wade was like ‘Man, that’s Allen Iverson’. I think whatever reason, that didn’t work. I don’t know if the dynamics with him and Dwyane would have worked at that time. So I don’t think dynamically, it didn’t work, but my ass was almost out of here.

Udonis Haslem reveals that the Miami Heat almost traded him for Allen Iverson to pair D-Wade up with A.I D-Wade kept it real with Haslem and straight up told him “Man, it’s Allen Iverson” 😅 (🎥 @theOGsShow / https://t.co/yR8P6w68Ns) pic.twitter.com/0zJE6L7FPL — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 4, 2024

The idea of an Iverson-Wade duo in Miami would have been very interesting. Obviously, they are both close as Iverson presented Wade at the Hall of Fame in 2023 and the fact that the two of them can score at such a high level, they would have been extremely tough to stop.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire