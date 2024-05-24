Udonis Haslem guest speaker at Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards

Udonis Haslem, a three-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat, will be the guest speaker at the 2024 Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards to be held Wednesday, June 5, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Doors open at 6 and the show begins promptly at 7.

The show is presented with the support of Baptist Health Orthopedic Care.

Haslem, who was born and raised in Miami before graduating from Miami Senior High School and playing in college for Billy Donovan at Florida, won titles as a power forward with the Heat in 2006, 2012, and 2013. He’s now the Vice President of Basketball Development for Miami, where he played his entire NBA career for a team-record 20 years.

Off the court, Haslem is a businessman and in 2016 was inducted into the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Sports Hall of Champions for his athletic accomplishments. Haslem also donated the initial profits from his franchise stores to the Jackson Health Foundation. He is a proud husband to his wife Faith, and father to three sons, Kedonis, Elijah, and Josiah.

The 2024 High School Sports Awards

During the live show, athletes of the year in 31 state-sanctioned sports will be honored. In addition, top teams, coaches and overall athletes will be honored as will a Courage Award winner.

Nominated athletes who RSVP will receive a complimentary ticket to the event thanks to sponsors. They can RSVP here: Nominee Registration for the 2024 Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards (smartsheet.com)

Tickets for the general public are on sale here: 2024 Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards Tickets (enmotive.com)

For more information about the show including links to sports nominees and to opt into email updates, visit its website and you can also follow it on Facebook.

The Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

This article originally appeared on USATNetwork: Udonis Haslem guest speaker at Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards