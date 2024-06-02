Udonis Haslem assures that Sixers target Jimmy Butler not leaving Heat

There have been connections between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler as the offseason begins to get underway. Butler is looking for a max contract extension while it is unclear the Heat will give it to him.

The Sixers, meanwhile, are willing to offer Butler the max should they be able to acquire him from Miami. The big issue is the Heat are unlikely to just accept draft picks for Butler. Miami is chasing a title of its own and would need a third team to get involved–the Cleveland Cavaliers maybe–in order to get what it neds to continue the title chase.

Heat legend Udonis Haslem was on ESPN’s “Get Up” and assured that there was no way Butler was leaving Miami:

Hell to the naw, you can’t get out of the 305. How you gonna do that? You gotta go through me; I’m standing at the county line.

Heat president Pat Riley had some words about Butler trolling the New York Knicks and the Celtics after Miami was eliminated. Butler essentially stated that if he had been healthy, he would have led the Heat to win over both teams. Those comments by Riley began sparking the rumors that they could trade the star.

Haslem put those thoughts to bed:

We speak our mind in Miami, if you guys don’t know that by now. We believe in eye-to-eye communication. We don’t believe in walking away with our heads down and mumbling under our breath. We’re gonna say what we feel. We’re gonna move on to the next situation.

"[The Lakers] have a better chance of getting Bronny than they do Jimmy [Butler]. … You gotta go through me. I'm standing at the county line." —@ThisIsUD on possible free agency moves 😅 pic.twitter.com/0q9FLg90Tk — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 29, 2024

Just because Haslem says that Butler isn’t leaving the Heat doesn’t mean that the Sixers won’t try. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey tends to get the star he believes he can get. The Sixers are going to do everything they can to get that third star and Butler will certainly be on Philadelphia’s minds.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire