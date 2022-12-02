UDM's Antoine Davis sets Horizon League all-time scoring mark on flurry of 3-pointers

Horizon men

Detroit Mercy 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 66: With 2:27 remaining in the second half, and the Titans clinging to a slim two-point lead, Antoine Davis did what he does best — fire away from 3-point range. The fifth-year senior buried his long shot for his 17th, 18th and 19th points of the night, passing the 2,914 points scored by Loyola-Chicago’s Alfredrick Hughes (1981-85) for the Horizon League career mark. Davis hit another 3 less than 30 seconds later to increase his scoring lead and give the Titans a six-point margin they’d hold onto against the host Mastodons on Thursday night.

Detroit Mercy Titans guard Antoine Davis (0) dribbles against Oakland Golden Grizzlies during the first half at Oakland University in Auburn Hills, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

WELCOME BACK:Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis had schools lined up, but 'it didn't feel right' to leave

PRESEASON ACCOLADES:Davis named Horizon League preseason player of the year

Davis — who shot 8-for-24 on Thursday to finish with 2,919 points, good for 13th on the NCAA’s career scoring list — next will try to pass Basketball Hall of Famer Danny Manning, who scored 2,951 points from 1984-88 at Kansas, at No. 12 in the Titans’ next game, Saturday afternoon at Cleveland State.

The Horizon mark seemed unlikely on Thursday night, as UDM surged to an eight-point lead at halftime despite just nine points from Davis. With four minutes left, Davis was sitting on 11 points and the Titans trailed by three. But at the 3:55 mark, he hit a jumper to make it a one-point game. Less than a minute later, with 3:04 left, Davis connected for a 3, his third of the night. Less than 40 seconds later, Davis set the record with another 3, giving the Titans their edge.

After Davis’ late barrage was through, Damezi Anderson and Gerald Liddell took over. Anderson scores seven points in the final 65 seconds to finish with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Titans (4-4, 1-0 Horizon) in the conference opener for both squads. Gerald Liddell chipped in a double-double, with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

After their trip to Cleveland, the Titans have four more road games — at Tulsa, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan and Cincinnati — before returning to Horizon League play at home on Dec. 29 against Green Bay.

Cleveland State 80, Oakland 64: The Golden Grizzlies struggled from the field against the host Vikings, hitting just 38.2% (21-for-55) on field goals, with just four 3-pointers in 22 tries. Jalen Moore led OU with 18 points and added three assists and two steals. Trey Townsend had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Next up, the Golden Grizzlies (2-7) head to Purdue Fort Wayne to take on the Mastodons on Saturday afternoon. After that, it’s three nonconference games on the road, with OU visiting Syracuse, Boise State and Michigan State before hosting Milwaukee on Dec. 29.

MAC women

Eastern Michigan 73, North Dakota State 55: Lachelle Austin scored 17 points to lead four Eagles who scored in double figures. Tyra Eke had 15, Ce’Nara Skanes had 14 and ZaNita Nelson had 12 for host EMU (6-0), who next host North Dakota at noon Sunday.

Michigan State's Kamaria McDaniel, left, and Isaline Alexander react after losing to Georgia Tech on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in East Lansing.

Big Ten women

Georgia Tech 66, Michigan State 63: Kamaria McDaniel had a three-point play to bring the Spartans within two points, at 65-63 with 1:42 remaining, but that was as close as they could get at Breslin Center in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Thursday night.

McDaniel was electric for the Spartans, putting up 26 points and adding three rebounds and an assist. Sophomores Matilda Ekh scored 14 points and Isaline Alexander added 11 points coming off the bench. Most of the Spartans struggled from the field, however; McDaniel hit 10 of 20 shots while her teammates went 12-for-32 (37.5%) in their third straight loss after opening the season with six straight wins.

The Spartans (6-3) held the Yellow Jackets without a field goal for the final 2:42 but could muster just six points over that stretch. MSU had two final tries at the tying bucket, but Ekh and McDaniel both missed 3-point tries in the final 10 seconds. The Spartans have the weekend off before opening Big Ten play with a visit from Purdue at 7 p.m. Monday.

