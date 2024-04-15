Udinese v Roma match abandoned: Evan Ndicka discharged from hospital

Roma defender Evan Ndicka has been discharged from hospital after collapsing during his side's Serie A match at Udinese on Sunday.

Roma said the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international had suffered chest pains on the pitch but hospital tests showed he did not suffer a heart attack.

"The player has been discharged and will carry out further checks in Rome," the club said.

Roma also sent their thanks to Udinese, the referee and the hospital.

"AS Roma would like to thank Udinese and the referee Luca Pairetto for their great professionalism and the medical and healthcare staff of the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

"All together, in those apprehensive minutes, we demonstrated the values ​​of sport and put the protection of life first."

The Serie A game was abandoned after Ndicka collapsed in the 72nd minute and was taken off on a stretcher.

He appeared to be conscious as he left the pitch, with the score at 1-1, and the remainder of the match is set to be played at a later date.

Roma posted a photo of him in hospital on Sunday night, saying he "feels better" and that his team-mates had visited.

After Ndicka's collapse, Roma's medical staff and emergency services were called on to the pitch and after discussions with the referee, the match was abandoned.

Ndicka joined Roma on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 and has made 19 appearances for the Italian club.

Roberto Pereyra had given Udinese an early lead before striker Romelu Lukaku equalised for Roma on Sunday.