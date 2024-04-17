Udinese v Roma match abandoned: Evan Ndicka suffered collapsed lung, says Daniele de Rossi

Evan Ndicka has made 27 appearances for Roma in 2023-24 [Getty Images]

Roma defender Evan Ndicka suffered a collapsed lung during Sunday's Serie A match against Udinese, manager Daniele de Rossi says.

Ndicka, 24, collapsed in the 72nd minute and the game was abandoned after he was taken off on a stretcher.

He was discharged from hospital on Monday.

"A collapsed lung is a painful thing but luckily, if we can say that, he's not suffering from what we feared," De Rossi said.

The Ivory Coast international spent one night under observation before being allowed to return to Rome, with tests revealing no sign of cardiac issues.

Ndicka joined Roma on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 and has featured on 19 occasions in Serie A.

Sunday's fixture was level at 1-1 when the match was suspended.

Roma are organising an initiative to offer free heart screenings for supporters over the age of 45 at a local hospital prior to their next home league game against Bologna on 22 April.