Udinese v Empoli stats: 50th appearance for Ebosele and Ehizibue

Both full-backs reached a significant milestone

Two penalties towards the end meant that the clash between Udinese and Empoli ended all square. Lazar Samardzic converted his spot kick in the 104th minute, making it the latest goal in a Serie A fixture in the last 20 seasons (going back to 2004/05). The Serbian was responsible for three of the team’s total of eight shots on goal and was the player who covered the most ground for the fourth match in a row.

While the total playing time was over 109 minutes, there was little over 44 minutes of effective playing time (40% of the total), while the hosts had possession for 20 minutes and 36 seconds, accounting for just under half of the overall figure. Fabio Cannavaro’s side embarked on 12 dribbles, while the visitors completed two of their own. The best players in this regard were Hassane Kamara and Festy Ebosele, who only came on after 55 minutes, as they racked up three dribbles each.

The Irish full-back reached a landmark figure along with Kingsley Ehizibue, as both players made their fiftieth appearances for Udinese in all competitions. Ebosele has played 32 times this season in the league and Coppa Italia, while the Dutchman’s figure stands at 22.