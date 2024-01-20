Udinese v AC Milan: Mike Maignan and Milan walk off because of racist chanting

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was followed off the pitch by his team-mates after reports of racist chanting

AC Milan's game at Udinese was briefly suspended on Saturday because of reports of racist abuse from home fans towards Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Maignan alerted the referee before leaving the pitch after the half-hour mark, followed by his team-mates.

The incident took place shortly after Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek had given the visitors the lead with a low first-time shot inside the post.

The Serie A match was restarted after about 10 minutes.

AC Milan posted on X: "There is absolutely no place in our game for racism: we are appalled. We are with you, Mike."

France international Maignan, 28, was beaten three minutes later by a Lazar Samardzic shot and the teams went in at half-time level at 1-1 after six minutes of stoppage time.

