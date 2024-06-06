Udinese Slap €12M Price Tag On Inter Milan Target

Udinese want a fee of €12 million plus add-ons to sell Inter Milan-linked goalkeeper Maduka Okoye this summer.

This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio. He reported on the Friulani’s valuation for the 24-year-old live on air, via FCInterNews.

One thing that is clear is that Inter are aiming to sign a keeper this summer.

Former Bayern Munich veteran Yann Sommer will remain at the club. He will keep his place as the first-choice starter for at least one more season.

But Emil Audero will leave Inter, with his loan from Sampdoria expiring.

Inter will not sign Audero on a permanent basis. The 27-year-old is a target for newly-promoted Como.

Inter’s plan is to sign a young keeper. The idea would be to bring someone in to deputize for Sommer next season – but then inherit the Swiss’s starting shirt in the long term.

The Nerazzurri have a few targets in this respect.

One would be Athletico Paranaense keeper Bento. The Brazilian is reportedly the Nerazzurri’s top target in goal.

Then, they also have an interest in Genoa keeper Josep Martinez.

But Udinese’s Okoye is another name that can be added to the list.

Naturally, a key factor in a move for Okoye would be the price tag.

And according to Di Marzio, Udinese have given Inter a clear idea of the kind of fee that would be needed to sign the Nigerian international.

The Sky transfer expert reports that the Friulani have set the fee for Okoye at €12 million plus add-ons.

This would likely be somewhat lower than what Inter would have to outlay to sign either Bento or Martinez.

This past season, Okoye displaced Marco Silvestri as the starting keeper for the Friulani with his performances.

He made a total of seventeen appearances over the second half of the campaign, having joined Udinese from Watford last summer.