Udinese Calcio and Bluenergy Group head to Manchester to share photovoltaic system project

Two organisations united by the creation of Bluenergy Stadium’s solar park

Udinese Calcio and Bluenergy Group together in Manchester. The two organisations, united in the journey towards greater sustainability for the Friuli region, were guests at the prestigious event “The Stadium Business Summit & Venue Technology Showcase”. The meeting, held at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, has a broad international scope, with many European clubs and American businesses participating alongside industry professionals.





The summit aims to share positive examples of environmental sustainability in the sporting world. Bluenergy stadium is a pioneer of forward-thinking sports facilities, and the construction of a solar park consisting of over 2,400 photovoltaic panels across the stadium’s roof has been the subject of attention the world over.





Udinese Head of Communications Jacopo Romeo stated, “Bluenergy Stadium continues to prove itself as an example of innovation and sustainability on the international scene. Thanks to the synergy between Udinese and Bluenergy, these values have come to the fore with the solar park project that will be installed on the stadium roof. This is also an important step forward in reaching our goal of having the first carbon neutral facility in Italy. This further defines Bluenergy Stadium as an autonomous and central brand in Udinese’s strategies beyond matchday”.





Bluenergy General Director Davide Villa said, “It’s a huge source of pride for us to work alongside Udinese Calcio on such a large-scale project. The building of the solar park on top of Bluenergy Stadium shows that it’s not only possible to work with like-minded organisations to create something that contributes to the protection of the environment and that cares for the region and its people, but it’s also a model to be followed”.