Udinese Calcio announce new sports management team

Gianluca Nani named as Group Technical Director while Gokhan Inler becomes Udinese’s new Technical Director

Udinese Calcio is pleased to announce the appointment of Gianluca Nani as Group Technical Director and Gokhan Inler as Udinese Technical Director.





Gianluca Nani brings a wealth of expertise with over 30 years’ experience working in Italian and international football. Nani has demonstrated an exceptional ability to develop talented footballers, implement effective strategies and lead teams to success.





He will work in close contact with Gokhan Inler, the coach and the entire Udinese team, overseeing the sports management side.





Gokhan Inler played for Udinese from 2007 to 2011, quickly establishing himself as a pillar of the team and a fan favourite.





This double appointment reflects the club’s desire to combine extensive football experience with first-hand knowledge of Udinese and Udine.





The move is a significant step in developing and innovating the club with the aim of achieving increasingly ambitious targets.





The official press unveiling will be held on Tuesday 18 June 2024. The time will be confirmed in the coming days.