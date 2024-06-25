Udinese agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for Iker Bravo

Udinese are on the verge of signing Bayer Leverkusen teenage talent Iker Bravo, claim reports in Spain, after his experience with Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old striker came up through the Barcelona academy and moved to Germany in 2021, going on loan to Real Madrid’s youth team from 2022 to 2024.

He scored three goals and provided two assists in seven UEFA Youth League games for Real Madrid this season, but they did not activate their €10m option to buy.

Iker Bravo set for Udinese

According to Relevo and Diario As, Udinese are in advanced negotiations to finalise the agreement with Bayer Leverkusen.

There had also been interest from Girona, but Bravo seems to be heading for the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine instead.

Having narrowly avoided relegation this season with a victory away to Frosinone on the final day, Udinese have decided to completely revamp their club and squad, changing directors and bringing in new coach Kosta Runjaic from Legia Warsaw.