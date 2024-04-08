Udinese 1-2 Inter Milan: Davide Frattesi late goal secures win for Serie A leaders

Hakan Calhanoglu has scored 10 goals for Inter Milan this season [Getty Images]

Inter Milan moved 14 points clear at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win over Udinese at Stadio Friuli.

Substitute Davide Frattesi scored from close range in the 95th minute after Lautaro Martinez's strike hit the post.

Lazar Samardzic opened the scoring late in the first half, capitalising on a defensive mix-up by Yann Sommer and Denzel Dumfries.

Hakan Calhanoglu equalised from the spot after Marcus Thuram was bundled over by goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Inter thought they had scored in the 48th minute through Carlos Augusto but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Despite dominating the majority of the match with 77% possession and 23 shots, Simone Inzaghi's side needed stoppage time to score a second goal and secure all three points.

Gabriele Cioffi's Udinese stay 15th in Serie A, two points above the relegation zone.