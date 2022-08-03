UDFA WR Braylon Sanders impressing early in Dolphins’ camp

Following a day of off-field distractions, the Miami Dolphins hit the training camp field Wednesday with fans in attendance.

While Tuesday brought the NFL bombshell of a ruling, costing the Dolphins a pair of draft picks, social media was also atwitter with the Preston Williams drama.

The fourth-year undrafted free agent wide receiver tweeted his frustration earlier in the week with simply wanting opportunities and seemed to double-down on this notion when speaking with Miami media following practice.

Not only has Williams been limited and deep down the depth chart, but a 2022 undrafted free agent is also making early waves in camp and challenging veterans in the room. Braylon Sanders, out of Ole Miss, was signed by Miami following April’s draft, and so far, the receiver is impressing in camp. When speaking with the media, Sanders stated that it was soft tissue issues that hindered his playing time while in college.

Wide receiver coach, and former Dolphin Wes Welker, praised Sanders following Wednesday’s session.

“He has great body control, he has great hands,” said Welker. “He’s got speed. You know, he’s doing a lot of great things out there.”

That’s high praise considering the talent in the wide receiver room as well as the presence of another rookie receiver, Erik Ezukanma, who’s performing well thus far.

Both rookies have caught the attention and eye of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The third-year signal caller told reporters on Wednesday he considers both rookies “dark horses” for the Dolphins’ offense.

“I’ve been very impressed with them,” he said. “They have very good ball tracking skills. They’re long, and they’re fast… The hardest thing for them is just transitioning with hearing the play-calls in the huddle and where to be. But, other than that, they’re very impressive throughout OTAs and throughout the first couple of days of training camp.”

While these young targets are making waves, not to be forgotten is Lynn Bowden Jr. Originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 draft, he was acquired by Miami and showed some signs of potential in limited action. An injury last preseason cost Bowden the 2021 season, but even Welker is aware the multi-faceted player needs more reps.

When mentioned, Welker agreed with a reporter who stated Bowden wasn’t getting many touches. The coach was also aware of Williams’ situation and provided his thoughts on the matter to the media.

“It is a very tough deal, there are limited reps,” he said. “I understand his frustrations. Preston has shown he’s a good player in this league. He’s doing some good things out there and he will get [opportunities]. He’s had a few. He’s done well in 1-on-1 drills.”

Back to Sanders.

He had a chance to speak with the media and support his own cause. When asked about not being drafted, and if it caused disappointment Sanders said, “No, not at all. It just added to the chip that’s on my shoulder now.” He then added confidently, “I’ve just got to come out here and keep competing and making plays.”

Which NFL receiver does he watch tape of?

“I like watching Davante Adams.”

While a lofty comparison, a follow-up question was asked in terms of body type.

“I think we’re about the same height, same weight, but I just like his releases and how he maneuvers – manipulates a defender on a route – and he’s going to catch the ball when the rock is thrown to him,” he said.

Sanders was asked several questions ranging from his pro-ready college offense, choosing Miami when weighing his options following the draft, and of coach Welker.

It seems Welker was instrumental in helping secure Sanders as a free agent.

“I met Coach Wes at the combine so just talking with him then and he was the first person to hit me up after the draft, so I just felt like this was the place for me to be,” Sanders told reporters.

There’s a similarity between coach and player, as Sanders described about Welker.

“He was undrafted as well, so just looking at his background and all the things he’s been doing coaching-wise and his career, I just thought that was the perfect person for me to learn from,” he said.

Sanders has reeled in a number of impressive highlight-reel catches and could continue to cause an excellent problem to have in Miami’s wide receiver room. A room that was once limited in depth now seems to have the welcomed issue of excessive talent and where not all will make this roster.

The undrafted rookie is proving to make life a bit more difficult for guys like Williams and Bowden, and that’s something everyone should continue to track leading into preseason games.

