UDFA Tracker: A look at which FAMU and FSU players signed deals following the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft has concluded.

Only one player was drafted between the Florida State Seminoles and Florida A&M Rattlers in the 2023 NFL Draft

Florida State football safety Jammie Robinson was selected on the third day of draft the by the Carolina Panthers with the 145th overall pick in the fifth round.

He recorded team-high 99 tackles and five tackles for loss including one sack, one interception, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

The Seminole's streak reached 40 consecutive NFL Drafts with at least one player picked following the Robinson selection.

FAMU's Isaiah Land was expected to be drafted but was not selected.

But teams are still making calls to undrafted free agents (UDFA) to fill their minicamp and training camp rosters this summer.

With FAMU Rattlers and FSU Seminoles players still available, this is who have gotten invited to practice with NFL teams with hopes of making the 53-man roster.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS COVERAGE

Big Bend Preps: Who would pro teams select from Tallahassee high school football players?

NoleSports: Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson drafted to the Carolina Panthers

RattlerNews: FAMU football's Isaiah Land inks undrafted free agent deal with Dallas Cowboys

Tallahassee Community College: Corey Hendren named as Eagles men's basketball head coach

Florida State NFL Undrafted Free Agent tracker

Florida State Seminoles tight end Camren McDonald (87) runs the ball down the field. The Florida State Seminoles lead the Boston College Eagles at the half 31-0 Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Tight end Cam McDonald signs with Green Bay Packers

McDonald, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 245-pound, caught 21 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown in 2022.

He played in 58 games for the Seminoles, including 30 starts. He finished his FSU career with 74 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns.

Wide reciever Ontaria Wilson to the Los Angeles Chargers

Wilson finished his sixth season with the Seminoles 30 catches for 495 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games, including eight starts.

He made a career-high-tying seven catches for 102 yards and career-high-tying two touchdowns in a 24-23 win vs. LSU in the second game of the season.

Story continues

Wilson played in 51 games, with 38 starts, with the Seminoles. He caught 108 passes for 1,521 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He began his career in 2017 with the Seminoles under head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Defensive tackle Robert Cooper to the Seattle Seahawks

Cooper started all 13 games and registered 19 tackles, including one tackle for loss last year for the Seminoles. He made his season-high in tackles with three against the Florida Gators.

In his five years with FSU, he made more than 40 starts and had 123 career tackles, along with 13 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Cooper emerged as a major team leader during his tenure.

Florida A&M NFL Undrafted Free Agent tracker

Isaiah Land (31) celebrates after making a sack during a game between and Alabama State at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Rattlers linebacker Isaiah Land signed with Dallas Cowboys following the NFL Draft.

Land, 6-foot-3, 236 pounds, played eight games for FAMU last season and finished with 23 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

He won the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award ― FCS Defensive Player of the Year after leading all of NCAA Division I with 19 sacks.

In his three-year career with FAMU, Land finished with 89 tackles, 42.5 tackles for loss, and 29 sacks.

No one covers the ‘Noles and the Rattluhs like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: NFL Draft: Tracking FAMU and FSU football players UDFA signings