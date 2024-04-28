UDFA rumors: James Madison WR Reggie Brown to sign with the Chiefs

The wide receiver situation seems to have been addressed by the Kansas City Chiefs following the first-round selection of Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. General manager Brett Veach didn’t draft another receiver, but he was far from done at that position.

According to KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson, James Madison, standout wide receiver Reggie Brown will sign a rookie deal with the Chiefs after going undrafted. Brown was a First Team All-Sun Belt Conference wide receiver last season. He recorded 53 receptions for 1,054 receiving yards with a team-leading nine touchdowns.

Brown will have a chance to compete for a spot on the roster as the receiver room grows. The Chiefs still have young options at the position alongside recently signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has always found a way to get the most out of wideout options that can fit the scheme system.

Brown set a James Madison single-game record with 202 receiving yards versus UConn, accumulating four 100-yard games during the breakout season.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire