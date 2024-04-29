UDFA rumors: Former Utah DB Miles Battle signs with Chiefs

Since defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s hiring, general manager Brett Veach has been focused on strengthening the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense. Each season, the unit develops young players through the draft or undrafted free agency.

The NFL Draft picks last weekend satisfied many of Kansas City’s roster needs, but they have also found undrafted gems in the past. They are hoping for success with the reported signing of former Utah defensive back Miles Battle, who was announced via the Utah Football X account.

Battle provides exceptional size at 6″ 4 205 pounds from the defensive back position. In 2023, as a senior, he played in all 13 games, starting twice at cornerback. Battle finished the season with 32 tackles and one interception in his lone season at Utah after spending 2018-2022 at Ole Miss.

It’s a unique project for the Chiefs, as Battle’s numbers last season weren’t eye-popping. He still has physical attributes that are enticing for the roster. Battle transitioned from wide receiver to defensive back halfway through the 2020 season.

