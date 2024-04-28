UDFA rumors: Former UCLA RB Carson Steele to sign with Chiefs

The impact of pre-draft visits goes a long way for players before the stressful weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs held their meetings like many of the other 31 teams around the league, and although some of the players’ names weren’t called at the podium, they still found a home with a team.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Former UCLA running back Carson Steele will sign with Kansas City after going undrafted. Steele was one of the many players who visited Kansas City ahead of the NFL Draft, getting an early indication that there was mutual interest. The Indianapolis native led the MAC in rushing yards in his second season at Ball State before transferring to UCLA.

In 2023, Steele rushed for 847 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Bruins. He is projected to be a hybrid fullback and could be a part of the offense missing from Andy Reid’s system since Michael Burton’s departure.

The Chiefs didn’t draft a running back, so they have Clyde Edwards-Helaire slated as the third-down option and backup to Isiah Pacheco on the depth chart. As a versatile fullback, Steele could earn him a spot on the team, especially if his blocking is up to the task.

