UDFA rumors: Former TCU RB Emani Bailey to sign with Chiefs

The roster additions don’t end following the NFL draft, as every general manager around the league seeks more young talent from the undrafted players pool. Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach prides himself on making wise selections in the undrafted free-agent market after years of success.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero states that former TCU running back Emani Bailey will join Kansas City after being undrafted. Bailey is an improving runner who started his college career in Louisiana from 2020 to 2021 before entering the transfer portal to TCU. He served primarily as the third running back in his first year with the Horned Frogs until becoming the starter last season.

In 2023, Bailey played 12 games, accumulating 223 carries for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns. He was effective per rush, averaging 5.4 yards while catching 25 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. At 5-foot-7 and 202 pounds, he isn’t afraid to get physical in the trenches and is a solid option in the passing game.

The Chiefs already have Clyde Edwards-Helaire behind starter Isiah Pacheco in the depth chart, with Deneric Prince potentially becoming a factor.

