UDFA rumors: Former BYU P Ryan Rehkow to signing with Chiefs

Ed Easton Jr.
·1 min read

The often overlooked positions in the NFL Draft are kickers, punters, and long snappers on special teams. The high-quality specialists available following the draft are at a premium as every team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, looks for diamonds in the rough.

Announced late Saturday night via the BYU Football X account, the Chiefs are signing punter Ryan Rehkow. Rehkow is a former Big 12 Punter of the Year known for having a big leg throughout college. He recorded a 42-percent inside-20 rate in his four seasons at BYU, and in 2023, he had 68 punts, nine of which went as far as 60 yards.

The Chiefs struck gold by signing then-undrafted free agent Tommy Townsend a few seasons ago as he eventually became a First-Team All-Pro. Townsend signed with the Houston Texans at the start of the offseason, opening the door for a possible competition with Kansas City’s recently signed punter Matt Araiza.

