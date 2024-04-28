UDFA rumors: Former BYU P Ryan Rehkow to signing with Chiefs

The often overlooked positions in the NFL Draft are kickers, punters, and long snappers on special teams. The high-quality specialists available following the draft are at a premium as every team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, looks for diamonds in the rough.

Announced late Saturday night via the BYU Football X account, the Chiefs are signing punter Ryan Rehkow. Rehkow is a former Big 12 Punter of the Year known for having a big leg throughout college. He recorded a 42-percent inside-20 rate in his four seasons at BYU, and in 2023, he had 68 punts, nine of which went as far as 60 yards.

The Chiefs struck gold by signing then-undrafted free agent Tommy Townsend a few seasons ago as he eventually became a First-Team All-Pro. Townsend signed with the Houston Texans at the start of the offseason, opening the door for a possible competition with Kansas City’s recently signed punter Matt Araiza.

